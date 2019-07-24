Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Independence Gold Announces Grades of Up to 9.5 Grams Per Tonne Gold and 341 Grams Per Ton Silver at Surface on the Merit Property, British Columbia Independence Gold Announces Grades of Up to 9.5 Grams Per Tonne Gold and 341 Grams Per Ton Silver at Surface on the Merit Property, British Columbia CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedPretty Clean Shop, the source of sustainable living products in Toronto. Clean care without compromise.Jetlines Provides Operations UpdateMagna Celebrates the Signing of Its First Complete Vehicle Manufacturing Joint Venture in China