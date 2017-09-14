INDOCHINO Announces Partnership With the New York Yankees

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – September 14, 2017) – INDOCHINO, the world’s largest made to measure apparel company, is teaming up with the iconic New York Yankees to give fans access to an elevated suit experience. As a proud sponsor of the New York Yankees, INDOCHINO will offer legions of followers a premium custom suit for just $369, equaling savings of over $400.

Fans will also have the opportunity to order a new limited edition INDOCHINO lining inspired by the New York Yankees’ infamous navy pinstripes, one of the many customization options available including lapels, number of buttons, pockets and monograms.

As a symbol of sportsmanship, professional excellence and strong heritage, the menswear brand has been a long-time admirer of the New York Yankees. New York is INDOCHINO’s top market globally, with two of its 17 showrooms located in Manhattan, and the exclusive offer will introduce a new way of suiting up to millions of baseball enthusiasts.

“This team is one of the most iconic and influential brands not only in the US, but across the world. We are thrilled and honored to join forces, celebrating our shared values and promoting Yankee pride through these very special initiatives,” said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. “The Yankees have millions of devotees coming from all walks of life, globally; giving them the opportunity to build personalized, impeccably built menswear at unbeatable prices is a privilege.”

“INDOCHINO is recognized as the industry leader when it comes to made-to-measure clothing and we are proud to partner with them,” said Bryan Calka, New York Yankees Vice President Partnerships. “We believe that INDOCHINO is offering our fans an amazing experience both online and in their showrooms with this exclusive offer.”

To receive the exclusive deal, customers can visit indochino.com and use the coupon code YANKEES at checkout. Alternatively, fans in New York can book appointments at INDOCHINO’s Soho (424 Broome Street) or Financial District (25 Broad Street) locations for an exceptional showroom experience. There, customers will be measured by their very own Style Guide and introduced to the endless fabric and personalization options for their custom suits and shirts.

As a partner of the New York Yankees, INDOCHINO’s branding will appear in Yankee Stadium on LED signs in the Great Hall and terrace level during the ninth inning of home games. The partnership will run from now until December 31, 2017 and will be amplified through social media channels including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

INDOCHINO (www.indochino.com) has updated the traditional tailoring experience for the modern man. Inspired daily by the belief that men don’t need to spend a fortune for custom clothing, the brand creates an elevated experience without the high price tag usually associated with made to measure.

INDOCHINO is the first online company to disrupt the retail sector by delivering mass customized apparel to its customers and is now the largest dedicated made to measure menswear company. The company’s multi-touch customer experience allows men to order their made to measure clothing online, via mobile or in person at INDOCHINO showrooms.

INDOCHINO showrooms promise a luxurious and highly engaging experience. Customers are paired with a Style Guide who tailors the appointment based on their needs and helps them to build their one-of-a-kind suit or shirt. Style Guides take measurements, assist with fabric selection, and walk shoppers through endless personalization options, including pockets, lapels and monograms. Each garment is made-to-order and delivered in around four weeks.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK YANKEES

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City’s most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football’s New Era Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking “NY” logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

