INDOCHINO Named the Official Made to Measure Suit of the New York Yankees

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INDOCHINO, the global leader in made to measure apparel, announced today that it is entering into a multi-year sponsorship as the Official Made to Measure Suit of the New York Yankees, offering tailored experiences to legions of Major League Baseball fans. The prestigious partnership is part of a long term investment INDOCHINO is making in its largest market, which will be further supported by a third Manhattan showroom opening on Madison Avenue in late spring.

“The Yankees are among the world’s most iconic sports teams and it is an honor to be joining forces with them to give fans access to a host of custom experiences tailored to America’s pastime,” said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. “This is the beginning of a long term relationship between INDOCHINO, the Yankees and their fans that will see our mission to revolutionise how men shop for clothing reach millions of people in New York and millions more globally.”

“We are excited to have INDOCHINO return as a partner on a multi-year deal,” said Bryan Calka, New York Yankees Vice President, Partnerships. “INDOCHINO continues to be recognized as the industry leader when it comes to made-to-measure clothing and we are looking forward to seeing how their exclusive offers and unique content creation resonates with our fans.”

The Yankees have tens of millions of fans in the United States and many more around the world. As partner of the New York Yankees, INDOCHINO’s branding will appear in Yankee Stadium signage and there will be a series of prominent activations in the stadium and in INDOCHINO showrooms as well as via Yankees digital and social channels. These include exclusive fittings for premium season ticket holders, a Yankees themed in-store event and a “Measuring Moments” social media campaign.

This agreement will see Didi Gregorius, shortstop for the New York Yankees, suit up in INDOCHINO and feature him in a number of activations. He will also be promoting the brand via his social channels.

The two-year sponsorship is part of a strategic campaign by INDOCHINO to increase its presence and accelerate growth in its largest market. The company is opening a New York flagship at 488 Madison Avenue in late spring. The 1,700 square feet corner space is in direct proximity to other renowned digitally native brands such as Bonobos, Untuckit and Trunk Club and will be a convenient addition to INDOCHINO’s thriving Soho and Financial District locations.

“We are proud that we’ve secured a prime corner on 51st and Madison as our third Manhattan location, and the crown jewel of our virtual inventory, appointment based retail network,” continued Drew Green. “New York is the epicentre of the international business community and opening a Flagship on Madison Avenue marks a long term investment in our largest market. We fully expect New York to make up 15% of all sales in 2018, which will be boosted by our significant new partnership as the Official Made to Measure Suit of the New York Yankees.”

INDOCHINO is celebrating the season opener with an exclusive deal where Yankees fans will get a premium custom suit for just $379. To receive the exclusive deal, customers can visit www.indochino.com and use the coupon code NYYOPEN at checkout. Alternatively, fans in New York can book appointments at INDOCHINO’s Soho (424 Broome Street) or Financial District (25 Broad Street) locations for an exceptional showroom experience. The offer will run through April 15, 2018.

