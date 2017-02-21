Industry Ventures Bolsters Team with New Hires and Promotions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – Feb 21, 2017) – Industry Ventures LLC, a leading investment firm for venture capital, today announced key additions to its investment team with the appointments of Jonathan Roosevelt as Venture Partner and Kemper Ahl as Business Development Associate. In addition, the firm recognized the ongoing contributions of key team members with internal promotions, including Robert May to Managing Director, Chief Operating/Compliance Officer; Aaron Hinz to VP of Finance; Lena McNulty to Manager of Investor Relations; and Brian Langner to Senior Associate.

In total, Industry Ventures’ team of over twenty venture capital professionals manages over $3 billion of institutional capital targeted at secondary investments, primary venture fund commitments, direct co-investments and special situation investing.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Jonathan and Kemper to the Industry Ventures team. We are very proud of the high-caliber team we have assembled over the years and believe Jonathan and Kemper will be valuable contributors to our investment strategy,” said Hans Swildens, CEO and founder of the firm. “Jonathan has a long history with our firm as we invested in his company Epesi over 17 years ago, and also were a shareholder via three venture funds in FitBit. His deep experience as an entrepreneur, direct investor and an executive manager make him uniquely qualified to join as a Venture Partner. Kemper will bring terrific perspective to the deal sourcing team and we’re lucky to have him.”

Jonathan most recently managed Roosevelt Capital and held various board positions. He was an early employee and VP of Sales at SocialFinance (aka Sofi), co-founder of GuestDNA, HealthyFit and Epesi Technologies (a company he co-founded with James Park of FitBit). Jonathan was an original angel investor in FitBit’s seed round. He earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in History from Harvard College with honors.

Kemper joins from Artist Capital, a NY-based merchant bank providing advisory services to financial sponsors and private businesses, where his responsibilities spanned all aspects of the firm’s business activities, including client management, due diligence, investor relations and business development. Kemper received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Davidson College.

“We are so fortunate to have a strong team both on the investment and operations sides of our firm. Robert’s tenure has brought professionalism and astute guidance to our operations and compliance. Aaron has proved himself with his financial acumen as controller and is ready for additional responsibilities. For over eight years, Lena has been a steady force in our investor relations activities and a pleasure to have on our team. Brian has been a valuable player on our investment team and we look forward to his continued growth with the firm,” stated Swildens. “We congratulate these folks for their contributions to the firm and their continued success.”

About Industry Ventures LLC

Industry Ventures is a leading investment firm that focuses on venture capital. The firm has three investment strategies: secondary investments, primary fund of funds investments and direct co-investments. Founded in 2000, the firm manages over $3 billion of institutional capital and is headquartered in San Francisco with an office in Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.industryventures.com.