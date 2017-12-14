Infiniti 3.0-Liter Twin-Turbo V6 Makes Ward’s 10 Best Engines List for Second Consecutive Year

NASHVILLE, TN–(Marketwired – December 14, 2017) – The INFINITI 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine was named to Ward’s 10 Best Engines list for 2018 model year. The VR-series engine has the distinction of being one of just two engines on the list to receive the award for a second consecutive year.

Available across the range of newly redesigned INFINITI Q50 sports sedan models, along with the Q60 sports coupe, the advanced VR-series engine was tested by the WardsAuto editors as offered in the INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT, Q50 RED SPORT 400 and Q60 RED SPORT 400. Available in two configurations, the 3.0-liter VR-series engine is capable of producing 300 horsepower with 295 lb-ft of torque; in a high-performance option, this engine delivers 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque.

“The VR-series engine is a key representation of INFINITI’s Empower the Drive ethos, delivering thrilling performance that luxury customers have come to expect from our products,” said Christian Meunier, INFINITI Global Division Vice President. “INFINITI is on track to achieve another record year for both U.S. and global sales, and the exceptional engineering and performance of our engines are vital contributions to that success.”

In the 24th year of Ward’s 10 Best Engines awards, the INFINITI VR-series V6 was tested against a range of new and significantly improved powerplants from manufacturers around the world, along with Ward’s 10 Best winners from 2017.

“INFINITI is one of only two returning winners for this year’s Ward’s 10 Best Engines competition, and it happened with virtually no debate among the judges,” said Tom Murphy, Managing Editor, WardsAuto. “The 3.0L twin-turbo VR V6 in the INFINITI Q50 sedan and Q60 coupe is smooth and refined, yet devastatingly fast, with brilliant midrange acceleration and an uncanny ability to get off the line in a hurry. This engine makes V-8 power, and yet we managed 23 miles per gallon during our testing.”

INFINITI’s VR-series 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine boasts a series of innovative technologies to deliver an engaging driving experience while remaining efficient thanks to the use of direct-injection, minimal mechanical friction and turbocharging. Lightweight aluminum construction also helps to keep vehicle weight low and increases engine response to deliver an engaging driving experience in both the Q50 sports sedan and Q60 sports coupe. The VR-series 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine is the successor to INFINITI’s VQ engine, which appeared on the Ward’s 10 Best Engines list for 14 consecutive years.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi (near Yokohama), London, San Diego and Beijing. INFINITI is in the middle of a major product offensive. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at www.infiniti.com. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/12/14/11G148791/Images/INFINITI_V6-adcd6f7a7523854bab0ec8b9941774b6.jpg