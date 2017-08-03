INFINITI Donates More Than $1 Million to Charity

NASHVILLE, TN–(Marketwired – August 02, 2017) –

INFINITI donates $724,785 to Coaches vs. Cancer, a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

INFINITI donated another $349,000 to various philanthropic organizations individually selected in the INFINITI Coaches’ Charity Challenge.

John Beilein, head coach at University of Michigan, won the INFINITI Coaches’ Charity Challenge, and the ChadTough Foundation received a check for $100,000.

This year, INFINITI has donated more than $1 million to a variety of coaches’ charities as part of the brand’s ongoing corporate partnership with the NCAA® and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). Phil O’Connor, director Marketing Communications and Media, presented the checks to the winners at INFINITI Americas Headquarters in Tennessee.

“We are pleased to have INFINITI as a partner in support of NCAA student athletes and higher education values,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president for basketball. “Having a strong brand such as INFINITI as a part of our NCAA Corporate Marketing Program indicates that the company believes in student-athlete success, both academically and athletically.”

INFINITI donated another $349,000 to various philanthropic organizations that were individually selected by the other NCAA Division I basketball coaches in the INFINITI Coaches’ Charity Challenge. Head Coach John Beilein and the University of Michigan Wolverines fans won the annual INFINITI Coaches’ Charity Challenge for the second year in a row, and the ChadTough Foundation received a check for $100,000.

“For seven years, INFINITI has been a proud supporter of the NABC and the Coaches vs. Cancer program, and the Coaches’ Charity Challenge is an excellent way to bring coaches, athletes and fans together in the fight against cancer,” O’Connor said. “Congratulations to Coach Beilein and the Michigan Wolverines, who once again rallied to win the Challenge in support of the ChadTough Foundation; we are proud to make a donation to such a deserving organization.”

INFINITI also donated $724,785 to Coaches vs. Cancer, a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the NABC. As the largest corporate donor for Coaches vs. Cancer, INFINITI pledged to make a charitable contribution to the program each time a fan participated in the INFINITI-sponsored Round by Round bracket game during NCAA March Madness®.

In conjunction with Coaches vs. Cancer, INFINITI presented the second annual Hardwood Heroes basketball game in April, giving two teams of cancer survivors the opportunity to play on the same floor as Final Four participants at University of Phoenix Stadium to raise awareness in the fight to end cancer. Two of Hardwood Heroes players were present at INFINITI Americas Headquarters for the donation presentation.

Since the partnership began in 2009, INFINITI has donated more than $7 million to a variety of philanthropic organizations.

About INFINITI:

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi (near Yokohama), London, San Diego and Beijing. INFINITI is in the middle of a major product offensive. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at www.infiniti.com. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.