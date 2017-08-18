Inflation Hits 1.2% in July

CBJ — Canada’s annual inflation rate moved slightly higher in July as gasoline prices increased 0.2%. the Bank of Canada room to raise its key lending rate again in the fall.

The annualized inflation rate last month was 1.2%, up from 1% in June, according to figures released by Statistics Canada.

The Canadian dollar is trading at just above 79 US cents, as traders saw the consumer price index numbers as reinforcing expectations that Canada’s central bank will continue on its path of rate hikes.

Gains for the loonie came even as prices of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, edged lower. U.S. crude prices were down 0.19 per cent at $47.00 US a barrel.

In the 12 months leading up to July, prices were up in six of the eight major areas tracked, with the transportation and shelter indexes contributing the most to the year-over-year rise in the CPI, Statistics Canada said.

Consumers paid 4.6% more for gasoline in the 12 months to July, helping to drive transportation costs higher by 1.9%, following a 0.6% increase in June.

