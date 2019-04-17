Inflation Hits 1.9% in March

CBJ — The nation’s annual rate of inflation was up 1.9% in March as price pressures increased for the likes of mortgage interest costs, auto insurance and fresh vegetables in the grocery stores.

According to figures released by Statistics Canada the 1.9% rate was higher than the 1.5% rate for February and 1.4% in January, when inflation was at its lowest level in more than a year.

Compared with a year earlier, Statistics Canada said consumers paid 15.7% more in March for fresh vegetables, 8% more on mortgage borrowing costs and 5.6% more for auto insurance.

Year-over-year gas prices dropped 4.4% last month, internet costs dropped more than 9% and travel tours moved down 6.4%.

Higher pump prices were a major driver of inflation last year before lower gas prices weighed on the measure in recent months.

