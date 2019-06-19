Inflation Hits 2.4% in May

CBJ — The annual pace of inflation picked up in May as the consumer price index rose 2.4% compared with a year ago according to figures released by Statistics Canada. It marks teh largest increase since October, 2018.

The upward move compared with a 2% increase in April and was the fourth straight month of rising year-over-year increases.

prices rose in all eight of major components of the index compared with a year ago.

Food prices rose 3.5% as fresh vegetable prices surged 16.7%, the largest year-over-year increase since February 2016.

Transportation prices gained 3.1% as the cost of air transportation added nearly 9% and the cost of passenger vehicles rose 4.2%.. Passenger vehicle insurance premiums rose an average of 8%.

However, drivers paid 3.7% less for gasoline compared with a year ago. Excluding gasoline, the consumer price index increased 2.7% in May compared with a year ago. In April, the year-over-year increase was 2.3%.

The rise in prices put inflation ahead of the Bank of Canada’s ideal target for inflation of 2%.

Inflation by province (Previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador, 1.6 per cent (1.5)

Prince Edward Island, 1.2 (1.2)

Nova Scotia, 1.9 (1.3)

New Brunswick, 2.1 (1.7)

Quebec, 2.4 (1.8)

Ontario, 2.4 (1.9)

Manitoba, 2.8 (2.3)

Saskatchewan, 2.1 (2.3)

Alberta, 2.3 (2.2)

British Columbia, 2.6 (2.7)

@CanBizJournal