Infrastructure investments in tandem with building-up the workforce: Dillon

TORONTO, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “The 2018 provincial budget demonstrates the government’s ongoing support for building our infrastructure by building-up our trades workforce,” said Patrick Dillon, Business Manager of the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario.

“The $230 billion pledge over 14 years, starting in 2014-15 and well into the next decade will help sustain, on average, about 140,000 jobs per year which augments the current levels of historic low unemployment,” noted Dillon. “The challenge is to ensure that the opportunities and benefits of a strong economy are widely felt among all workers throughout the province.”

“Skills training and apprenticeship programs are a key pillar of the construction trades but lots of work is needed to broaden the general public’s interest in the construction industry,” observed Dillon.

“The budget commitment to invest $170 million over three years to strengthen the apprenticeship system is a step in the right direction,” said Dillon, adding that “parents are the leading influence on young people exploring career options, and parents are rightfully concerned about the perceived safety record in construction which government, business, and labour need to proactively improve,” he said.

“Other budget items like the plan to have free preschool for young children, free pharmacare for seniors and youth, and ongoing tuition support for students further demonstrates a commitment by the government to build the kind of province that Ontarians are proud to live and raise their families in,” concluded Dillon.

The Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario represents 150,000 trades workers throughout the province. For more information, please contact Patrick Dillon:

Cell: (416) 347-8245

E-mail: patrick@ontariobuildingtrades.com