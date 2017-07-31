INKAS® Partners with Kore Design Studio to Exclusively Manufacture its Unique Products

TORONTO, July 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INKAS® Group of Companies, an international corporation with a presence in a multitude of industries and geographies headquartered in Toronto, Canada, has signed an exclusive $18 million US dollar agreement with Kore Design Studio for production of its unique line of carbon fiber products. Kore Design specializes in aftermarket visual tuning packages for a wide range of makes and models providing them with one-of-a kind look, feel and performance.

According to the agreement, INKAS® Group will act as an exclusive manufacturer of Kore Design tuning kits and interior feature upgrades. Over the last two decades, INKAS® has accumulated extensive experience in the design, engineering and manufacturing of customized and modified VIP vehicles for its global clientele. Among INKAS® notable customers are politicians, high-profile individuals and celebrities.

“We are honoured to be an exclusive partner of Kore Design and contribute our vast expertise in the manufacturing of luxury vehicles. We strongly believe that this initiative will lead to a successful long-term partnership enhancing our broad portfolio of products and services allowing us to create new career opportunities and support the Canadian economy,” says David Khazanski, President, INKAS® Group of Companies.

“As a provider of exclusive solutions for the automotive segment, we stand behind the quality of our products, and it was vitally important for us to find a reliable partner willing to support our enormously high standards of engineering and manufacturing, says Martin Lorrenzini, Chief Designer Officer, Kore Design Studio. We believe INKAS® is an ideal choice due to their commitment to quality, extensive industry experience and modern fully-equipped production facility.”

INKAS® Group is widely known for its innovative production techniques. As part of the agreement, the INKAS® manufacturing facility has been upgraded with the latest equipment, including recently acquired high-performance 3D scanners, 5 axis milling machine and Autoclaves. Production is scheduled to begin in January 2018.

