Innovatrics Algorithm Processes 1 Billion Matches per Second

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA–(Marketwired – August 10, 2017) – Innovatrics is pleased to announce that the latest version of its fingerprint matching algorithm has set a new matching speed record of 1.04 billion matches per second (on one server only).

This smashes the previous record of 720 million matches per second — which was also held by Innovatrics.

The testing was carried out using the Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8180 processor on Intel’s newest Skylake architecture. More information about the testing can be found here: https://www.slideshare.net/IntelITCenter/intel-xeon-processor-scalable-family-enabled-applications-marketing-guide/58

Jan Lunter, Innovatrics founder and CTO commented: “We are very pleased to be the first biometrics company to achieve more than 1 billion matches per second with our fingerprint algorithm. Well-deserved credit goes to our R&D team who has put a lot of work into ensuring that the Innovatrics algorithm remains the fastest, most accurate, and most interoperable on the market. Furthermore, this significant improvement in performance levels will result in even more cost savings for our large AFIS customers.”

While achieving this record-breaking speed is a major milestone, the real success lies in being able to increase the algorithm’s matching speed by over 40% while maintaining an industry-leading accuracy. In doing so, the company has further improved the operational ranking of the Innovatrics algorithm.

“This landmark achievement is the latest in a long series of Innovatrics technological breakthroughs, underlining our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation for identity management projects,” added Lunter.

About Innovatrics

Innovatrics is an independent, trusted partner for biometric identity management technology. To date, the company has successfully completed over 500 projects in 70 countries, with over 900 million people having been biometrically processed using Innovatrics software.

At the core of Innovatrics’ biometric solutions are the award-winning Innovatrics algorithms; top-ranked technologies, which combined with an innovative approach and proactive customer care, empower organizations around the world to integrate or build powerful and flexible biometric identification solutions, quickly and easily.

Learn more about Innovatrics on the Web, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/8/10/11G144026/Images/Innovatrics_AFIS_1_billion_per_second-ff30794b2f1db74796e7a20a8fec9b2d.jpg