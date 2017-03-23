Innovatrics Continues to Push Boundaries with Mobile Facial Biometric Platform

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) – Innovatrics, a leading provider of biometric identity management technology, has released a mobile version of its unique facial recognition technology, IFace 3.0 Mobile.

Responding to the needs of financial institutions, commercial organizations and mobile application integrators, IFace 3.0 Mobile is designed to be seamlessly integrated into mobile applications to include facial biometrics, or ‘selfie login’, as a second factor authentication feature.

IFace 3.0 Mobile features a very small facial library footprint of just 10 MB, which is optimal for mobile devices. Additionally, face detection, template extraction, and matching can be completed in less than 500 milliseconds on an average smartphone. As a result, IFace 3.0 Mobile delivers exceptional processing speed and unrivaled accuracy.

Speaking about the new mobile facial biometric technology, Innovatrics CEO Jan Lunter said: “Our aim here was to create a way for mobile application integrators, banks and other commercial organizations to integrate facial biometrics into their mobile applications as seamlessly as possible. In IFace 3.0 Mobile, organizations have a secure, agile and user-friendly solution, which can be adapted and customized to suit their specific requirements.”

The technology, targeted mainly at mobile systems integrators and commercial organizations that require a multi-factor authentication mechanism that incorporates facial biometrics, was demonstrated to top banking executives from across the globe at the recent FinSec summit in Dubai.

A demo version of IFace Mobile is available for download at the following link: IFace 3.0 Mobile Demo.

About Innovatrics: Innovatrics is an independent, trusted partner for biometric identity management technology. To date, the company has successfully completed over 500 projects in 70 countries, with over 900 million people having been biometrically processed using Innovatrics software.

At the core of Innovatrics’ biometric solutions are the award-winning Innovatrics algorithms; top-ranked technologies, which combined with an innovative approach and proactive customer care, empower organizations around the world to integrate or build powerful and flexible biometric identification solutions, quickly and easily.

