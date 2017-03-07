InnovMetric and Business Partners Launch PolyWorks Scandinavia

QUEBEC CITY, March 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InnovMetric Software Inc., the leading provider of universal 3D metrology software solutions, proudly announces the launch of PolyWorks Scandinavia, a joint venture created with a local business partner in Sweden to market the PolyWorks® Universal 3D Metrology Software PlatformTM to the manufacturing industry in the Scandinavian region.

“The automotive and aerospace industries have a strong presence in this region, with key international manufacturers generating a strong and active market. In Sweden alone, the automotive sector represents 12% of exports making it the largest export sector. InnovMetric already has a base of PolyWorks users in the manufacturing plants of the region, and the next strategic step is to reinforce our presence there to fully take advantage of these evolving sectors,” said Marc Soucy, President of InnovMetric. To achieve this goal, InnovMetric Software Inc. has decided to form a joint venture with a long-time Swedish partner, Martin Elf, whose skill set combines excellent knowledge of the local manufacturing industries with solid expertise in 3D metrology.

PolyWorks Scandinavia will provide technical support, training, and sales assistance to InnovMetric metrology hardware partners located in the Scandinavian region. In addition, PolyWorks Scandinavia will market PolyWorks to VIP accounts, in the region’s various manufacturing industries, that want to standardize their metrology operations on a single software platform. PolyWorks Scandinavia will also supply high-end services to PolyWorks customers, including metrology process consulting and software customization through macro programming.

“Industrial manufacturing customers in Scandinavia are very enthusiastic about the power, robustness, ease of use, and flexibility of the PolyWorks universal metrology platform. I am very proud to partner with InnovMetric to further develop PolyWorks business in this market,” said Martin Elf, who looks forward to a very successful first year as head of PolyWorks Scandinavia.

PolyWorks Scandinavia started its operations on March 1, 2017.

About InnovMetric Software

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Quebec, QC, Canada, with subsidiaries worldwide, InnovMetric Software Inc. is the leading provider of universal 3D metrology software solutions. The world’s largest industrial manufacturing organizations (Toyota, GM, Volkswagen, Honda, BMW, Daimler, Ford, Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney, Boeing, Embraer, Bombardier, Apple, and many more) trust InnovMetric’s PolyWorks® software solutions and associated technical services to maximize the benefits of 3D measurement technologies for their engineering and manufacturing applications.

With its subsidiaries and joint ventures, InnovMetric has more than 250 employees in 14 countries: Canada, United States, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Turkey, India, Thailand, China, and Japan.

