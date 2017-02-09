InnovMetric’s PolyWorks Conference USA|2017 kicks off on April 19, 2017 in Novi, MI

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InnovMetric Software Inc., the leading provider of universal 3D metrology software solutions, today announced it will hold the 2017 edition of its annual PolyWorks Conference USA from April 19 through April 20 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. At this conference, metrology professionals from across North America will discover new and innovative ways to work smarter with PolyWorks® and leverage 3D metrology data to optimize engineering and manufacturing processes.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/698178b1-1ed2-40b0-958c-a50e51880a2e.

“This conference represents a unique opportunity for all metrology professionals to learn how the new 2017 release of PolyWorks will play a key role in increasing their productivity and maximizing the benefits of their 3D measurement technologies,” said Marc Soucy, President of InnovMetric.

PolyWorks Conference USA|2017 will feature:

The launch of PolyWorks 2017 by Marc Soucy, PhD, President of InnovMetric, and by the product management team.

by Marc Soucy, PhD, President of InnovMetric, and by the product management team. Technical sessions, presented by PolyWorks experts, on all the new features and enhancements to help metrology professionals improve their 3D measurement and inspection processes.

presented by PolyWorks experts, on all the new features and enhancements to help metrology professionals improve their 3D measurement and inspection processes. The ever-popular Doctor’s Office , where conference goers book one-on-one appointments with PolyWorks experts to tackle specific measurement challenges and learn how to optimize their use of PolyWorks tools.

, where conference goers book one-on-one appointments with PolyWorks experts to tackle specific measurement challenges and learn how to optimize their use of PolyWorks tools. Guest speakers, from major automotive and aerospace manufacturers, will share compelling case studies on how their organization has used PolyWorks to achieve impressive gains in their manufacturing processes.

from major automotive and aerospace manufacturers, will share compelling case studies on how their organization has used PolyWorks to achieve impressive gains in their manufacturing processes. InnovMetric hardware and service partners will showcase their latest 3D metrology measurement devices, accessories, and services.

will showcase their latest 3D metrology measurement devices, accessories, and services. Social activities to connect with hundreds of users and grow your professional network.

For more information, visit PolyWorks Conference USA|2017.

Media and metrology professionals are invited to register here for the conference.

About InnovMetric Software

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Quebec, QC, Canada, with subsidiaries worldwide, InnovMetric Software Inc. is the leading provider of universal 3D metrology software solutions. The world’s largest industrial manufacturing organizations (Toyota, GM, Volkswagen, Honda, BMW, Daimler, Ford, Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney, Boeing, Embraer, Bombardier, Apple, and many more) trust InnovMetric’s PolyWorks® software solutions and associated technical services to maximize the benefits of 3D measurement technologies for their engineering and manufacturing applications.

With its subsidiaries and joint ventures, InnovMetric has more than 250 employees in 13 countries: Canada, United States, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, India, Thailand, China, and Japan.

CONTACT: Contact: André Desjardins Tel: 1-418-688-2061 Email: adesjardins@innovmetric.com Website: www.innovmetric.com