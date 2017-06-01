Inolife Technologies Inc. (OTC: INOL) Engages Investment Banking Firm the Maxim Group LLC

IRVINE, CA–(Marketwired – Jun 1, 2017) – Inolife Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: INOL) (“Inolife” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in needle free injection devices, announced today that it has signed an agreement (the “Agreement”) with Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim Group”), a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York, to provide it with strategic corporate planning and investment banking services.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Maxim Group will, among other activities, assist the Company to become fully reporting under Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) guidelines, with the goal of completing an uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital Market within the next 12 months. Maxim Group’s efforts will be led by Jim Alfaro, Managing Director of the firm’s Healthcare Investment Banking division.

“This is a very important milestone for Inolife on our path to graduating to a national stock exchange,” said Mr. Michael Wright, President & CEO of Inolife. “Maxim Group is a respected full-service investment banking firm with an impressive track-record of success in helping healthcare companies grow, and we are confident that they are the right corporate finance partner for Inolife.”

About the Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC), NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

About Inolife Technologies Inc.

Based in Irvine, CA, Inolife is an emerging leader in needle free injection technologies. The Company commercializes a patented and FDA-approved needle free injection device under the trademark Inojex30. Inolife is also developing next generation needle free devices and technologies for use in various applications, including diabetes, immunology and analgesia. Inolife’s products are available online at www.inojex.com and through a growing network of distributors globally.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and or OTC Markets Inc., including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.