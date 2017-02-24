InQpharm’s bmiSMART Promotes Diversity Within I-REMOVE Ambassador Team

SALT LAKE CITY, UT–(Marketwired – February 24, 2017) – bmiSMART, a premium brand of nature-based supplements for weight loss and weight management, recently selected the five women who will serve as I-REMOVE Brand Ambassadors, and participate in the second annual Real Women Real Results (RWRR) program in Houston. As one of the top markets in terms of sales for I-REMOVE, Houston offered a large base of I-REMOVE current customers, plus, an ethnically diverse population from which to choose the new brand ambassadors.

“As a company, we pride ourselves on being inclusive of all races, nationalities, religions and ages,” said Dave Mastroianni, bmiSMART’s managing director. “Our newest ambassadors are a positive addition to our growing influencer team.”

The 2017 Houston Brand Ambassadors are:

Alma Falcon, 52

Lisa Hamilton, 51

Sylvia Jackson, 56

Samantha Pietrowski, 26

Sarah Smith, 42

For 12 weeks the Houston ambassadors will receive I-REMOVE, a clinically tested, plant-based weight loss supplement. I-REMOVE has been shown to deliver up to three times more weight loss than dieting alone. Additionally, they receive personal training sessions and consultations with a nutritionist/life coach, to fully support their transformation. Throughout the 12-week RWRR program, the ambassadors will be encouraged to share their journeys through personal social media and bmiSMART’s Facebook page. bmiSMART anticipates fresh and unique perspectives from the Houston team.

The RWRR program, first launched in Salt Lake City in 2016, was designed to follow the guidelines used during the human clinical trials of Litramine, the proprietary formula in I-REMOVE. On the heels of a successful launch, the bmiSMART executive team hopes to demonstrate how I-REMOVE can work on all ethnicities, ages, and body types.

“The Salt Lake City brand ambassadors achieved great success with I-REMOVE,” said Holly Tully, vice president of marketing for bmiSMART. “We’re confident the Houston ambassadors will achieve similar success.”

Along with the opportunity for inclusion in print, broadcast, and digital ad campaigns, the Houston ambassadors will compete for incentives, including cash, prizes, and national recognition.

You can follow the Real Women Real Results Ambassadors by searching the hashtags #bmismart and #RWRR, on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About InQpharm

The consumer weight wellness brand bmiSMART was launched in 2016 by InQpharm North America, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

InQpharm™ is a global life sciences company active in consumer and animal health, developing best in class healthcare solutions based on its proprietary bioactive-based platform technologies. InQpharm is part of the Zaluvida Group, which focuses on companies that discover and develop natural compounds with therapeutic properties for consumer health, animal health and crop science applications. With offices in Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, UK, Malaysia, and the USA, Zaluvida’s activities and customers span more than 55 countries worldwide. Visit Zaluvida.com for additional information.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/23/11G131277/Images/Houston_I-Remove_Team_for_bmiSMART-f412dba4b10bbb8999fe2ca27099cc98.jpg