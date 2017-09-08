Inscape Announces 2017 Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inscape (TSX:INQ) announced voting results from its 2017 annual and special meeting of shareholders (“the meeting”) held on September 7, 2017.

The total number of votes represented at the meeting is 60,730,336 being 97.18% of the total 62,493,630 votes attached to Class B Subordinated Voting Shares and Class A Multiple Voting Shares.

The following directors were elected until the next annual meeting of Shareholders unless their office is terminated earlier or their office is vacated in accordance with the Company’s by-laws.

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Madan Bhayana 58,495,221 93.60 % 2,221,325 3.55 % Bartley Bull 60,666,546 97.08 % 50,000 0.08 % Frank Delfino 58,495,221 93.60 % 2,221,325 3.55 % Eric Ehgoetz 60,666,546 97.08 % 50,000 0.08 % Dezsö J. Horváth 60,666,546 97.08 % 50,000 0.08 % Brian Mirsky 58,495,221 93.60 % 2,221,325 3.55 %

About Inscape

Inscape is a design enabler. We have been saying yes since 1888 with a versatile portfolio of systems, storage, and walls products that are adaptable, and always built to last. With a wide dealer network, showrooms in both Canada and the U.S., and full service and support for all of our clients, our philosophy is to always do what we can to say Yes.

For more information, visit www.inscapesolutions.com.

