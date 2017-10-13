Inscape & West Elm Workspace Renew Partnership

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inscape Corporation (TSX:INQ) and home furnishings retailer West Elm, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands, announced today the two companies have renewed their exclusive partnership agreement for West Elm Workspace with Inscape.

“We are very pleased to extend this relationship that leverages West Elm’s signature design approach with Inscape’s expertise in building innovative products for the contract office market,” said Brian Mirsky, CEO. “We have built a collaborative partnership with West Elm and recognize it as another way to offer clients solutions that help them thrive in the evolving workspace.”

West Elm Workspace with Inscape was introduced in 2015, leading the way in bringing a residential aesthetic to the office while maintaining the standards demanded for contract interiors. Since its launch, West Elm Workspace with Inscape has worked closely with social research and design consultants to sharpen its understanding of emerging workplace concepts, identifying three key values that continue to inform its designs: well-being, residential inspiration and choice. Today, West Elm Workspace with Inscape has grown its network to 20 dealers across North America.

For more information on West Elm Workspace with Inscape or to find a showroom near you, please visit www.westelmworkspace.com and follow @westelmworkspace on Instagram.

About Inscape

Inscape is a design enabler. We have been saying yes since 1888 with a versatile portfolio of systems, storage, and walls products that are adaptable, and always built to last. With a wide dealer network, showrooms in both Canada and the U.S., and full service and support for all of our clients, our philosophy is to always do what we can to say Yes. www.inscapesolutions.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This announcement includes certain forward-looking statements that are based on the best information and judgments as at the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the announcement.

