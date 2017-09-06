Insomniac Announces Date Change and New Experiences For Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Sep 6, 2017) –

North America’s largest dance music festival will take place from dusk till dawn, Friday, May 18 – Sunday, May 20, 2018

EDC will return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway with extended hours with an early-entry opening ceremony, multiple camping options, new stage designs, a new shuttle operator, and more

Tickets on sale beginning Thursday, Sept. 28 at Noon PST at EDCLasVegas.com

Today, Insomniac announced that Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas, North America’s largest dance music festival, will move from Father’s Day weekend in June to May in 2018 and introduce an array of new experiential elements. Returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for its 22nd edition, the three-day dusk till dawn gathering will now take place on Friday, May 18 through Sunday, May 20. Tickets for the globally renowned festival will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 28 at 12 p.m. PT, offering fans the option to camp for the first time, enjoy extended festival hours with early-entry opening ceremonies, access multiple ticketing tiers and affordable layaway plans, and discover brand new experiences that will make their EDC Las Vegas journey the most memorable yet.

“EDC Las Vegas is more than just a festival — it’s a community without boundaries, a celebration of life, art and dance music culture,” said Pasquale Rotella, Founder and CEO of Insomniac. “We strive to make every year better than the last, and after a lot of brainstorming and feedback from our community, we have decided to move next year’s festival to May 18, 19 and 20. This way we can enjoy cooler weather, the gates can open earlier, and we can hold a very special opening ceremony each day at cosmicMEADOW. I’m also excited to announce that for the first time ever at EDC we’ll be building an immersive camping experience right next to the Speedway, which will eliminate traffic all together for campers. Shuttle operations will be handed over to an independent company that specializes in the largest music and sporting events in the country. This is what they do and they do it better than anyone else, year over year. I’m looking forward to revealing what this exciting next chapter of EDC Las Vegas will look like in the months to come.”

For the first time in history, the 2018 installment of the festival will offer a fully immersive camping program conveniently situated right next to the Speedway where the following options and amenities are available:

Rent an air-conditioned GA tent decked out with dust-control canvas walls, comfortable artificial grass, and electrical outlets for up to six attendees, max.

Rent an air-conditioned Premier tent complete with dust-control canvas walls, comfortable artificial grass, twin or queen-sized beds, linens, pillows, towels, tables, chairs, and lights for up to two or four attendees, max.

Bring your own RV and hook it up to the pre-arranged power on-site.

Rent an RV fully set up and ready for arrival, complete with linens and pillows provided by Insomniac.

The new camping areas will eliminate vehicle traffic for campers, offering an easy commute and convenient ins and outs of the festival each day. At the center of the campgrounds, fans can enjoy plenty of shade, seating, water, food and beverage vendors, a general store, activities and more. A neighboring area will allow for the creation of Sound Camps where Headliners can build out their own themed environments.

EDC Las Vegas 2018 will return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway with unparalleled access to the festival grounds for attendees who arrive at the venue early. The iconic cosmicMEADOW lawn will host opening ceremonies before the gates officially open each day; giving fans a chance to catch extended sets and cool down before the festivities begin. For the first time, Insomniac will also be turning over their EDC Las Vegas shuttle program to an independent team that operates the nation’s largest music and sporting events. With nearby construction on the 15 Freeway set to be completed before the festival kicks off, the creation of three-lanes and a pull-off area will result in massive improvements for smoother traffic flow to and from the Speedway.

Early Owl three-day general admission passes start at $325 while VIP three-day passes start at $699, both before taxes and fees. Fans who miss out on Early Owl pricing will have the opportunity to purchase the newly added Wise Owl tier, priced at $340 plus taxes and fees for three-day general admission passes. For those that wait to purchase their EDC Las Vegas 2018 tickets, a Later Owl tier will be available for $355 plus taxes and fees. Headliners will have affordable layaway options for all ticket types, with additional details coming soon.

In June 2017, more than 400,000 Headliners came together over three days to explore the breathtaking spectacle of EDC Las Vegas amidst a community of accepting, music-loving individuals celebrating peace, positivity, and creativity. Photos from EDC Las Vegas 2017 can be downloaded here. Photo credit can be found in the file name of each image.

About Insomniac

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company’s top priority.

Throughout its 23-year history, Insomniac has produced more than 1,000 festivals, concerts and club nights for nearly 5 million attendees across three continents. Insomniac’s events are nationally held across the US and abroad in the United Kingdom, Mexico, India, Australia, Brazil and Japan. The company’s premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the largest multi-day music festival in North America, and attracted more than 400,000 fans over three days in June 2017.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella, and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993.

