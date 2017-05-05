Institutional Investor Debuts Nordic Trading Team Ranking

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM–(Marketwired – May 5, 2017) – Among the sell-side, Nordic brokers are a unique breed. While trading execution in other regions are often dominated by global banks, the Nordic market which includes Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden often has liquidity pockets that are best understood by teams on the ground who understand the niche players and culture of the region. This is why Institutional Investor has decided to launch specialized leaders tables that only focus on Nordic brokers.

“In the Nordics, market structure and liquidity is significantly different than in continental Europe,” states Howard Tang, Product Director Institutional Investor. “Our Nordic clients want market research that properly reflects their trading environment, so we are proud to introduce these Nordic focused rankings to address these differences between the regions.”

Leaders tables were constructed of Nordic-focused brokers that mainly serve Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, including their associated territories (Greenland, the Faroe Islands, and the Åland Islands). Investor votes were weighed by commission dollars to rank the top Nordic-focused brokers providing high-touch service and unique market color to their clients.

There were 6 Nordic brokers that were assessed against each other. In high-touch trading, rankings were based on 126 votes, while unique market color was based on 86 votes. For high-touch, Nordic brokers were ranked on the following attributes:

Quality of sales traders, customer service, and advice

Access to large natural liquidity

Minimizing market impact

Knowledge and guidance on market structure

Appetite for risk trades

Transparency and accuracy of broker generated Indications of Interest (IoIs)

Rounding out this year’s top Nordic High-Touch Trading Leaders:

1. Carnegie Investment Bank

2. ABC Sundal Collier

3. Nordea Markets

For full ranking results, analysis, and methodology, visit the ranking here.

For more information, please contact Augusta McKie at [email protected] or (212) 224-3149.

About Institutional Investor

For 50 years Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world’s foremost financial publications with groundbreaking journalism and incisive writing that provide essential institutional asset management intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers a host of proprietary research and rankings that serve as respected industry benchmarks. For more information, visit institutionalinvestor.com.