Institutional Investor Launches New Video Series With Strong Lineup of Financial Titans

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Feb 15, 2017) – Institutional Investor releases a brand-new video series, “War Stories Over Board Games.” As part of its 50th-year celebration, the financial publication presents high-profile video interviews that offer a retrospective of the historic events that have shaped today’s financial landscape. II‘s editors and writers talk with industry game-changers as they share insightful personal stories and reminisce about what it was like to be on the front lines — all while enjoying a friendly board game.

This new video series is an exciting addition to the many changes that II is undergoing, including a magazine redesign, a logo rebrand, and a reorganized editorial division. These changes, led by Editorial Director and Chief Content Officer Kip McDaniel, continue the magazine’s tradition of focusing on quality journalism that is essential for those in institutional asset management while injecting a fresh, provocative voice into its coverage.

In the first couple of episodes, live now, hear what Howard Marks, co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, has to say about how he was put through the ultimate test during the 2008 collapse of the world economy — over a friendly game of backgammon with Senior Writer Julie Segal. Segal tests her Battleship skills with GSO co-founder Bennett Goodman in the second episode, while he tells the inside story of how, despite rapid losses following his firm’s acquisition by Blackstone, he survived the financial crisis.

Watch the first episodes in this new series at institutionalinvestor.com/warstories.

The lineup of financial leaders scheduled to appear in upcoming episodes includes KKR’s Henry Kravis, Neuberger Berman’s George Walker, and Mark Carhart of Kepos Capital.

The launch sponsor for this video series is CME Group.

For more information, please contact Ronda DiMasi at [email protected] or (212) 224-3569.

