Insurance Bureau of Canada teams up with Ottawa Symphony Orchestra to honour tornado first responders

OTTAWA, Oct. 23, 2018 /CNW/ – Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is pleased to support the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra’s (OSO’s) upcoming 3D StringTheory Experience in Jean Pigott Hall at Ottawa City Hall on Sunday, November 4, 2018. IBC is sponsoring the event to honour the hundreds of first responders (Red Cross, St. John’s Ambulance, and police and fire departments) who stepped up in the wake of the tornadoes that touched down in the region on September 21.

These selfless responders are never more important than when events like this tornado hit. And disasters like this are happening more frequently. Severe weather across Canada continues to cost insurance consumers and taxpayers money. The tornadoes in Ottawa-Gatineau caused more than $295 million in insured damage to homes, businesses and vehicles.

“IBC appreciates the dedication and hard work of everyone who supported the people affected by the recent calamity that hit the national capital region. We look forward to celebrating the many volunteers and first responders at the Ottawa symphony event,” said Craig Stewart, Vice-President, Federal Affairs, IBC.

The concert is a unique marriage of tradition and technology. The OSO’s innovative 3D StringTheory Experience features time-tested symphonic repertoire, world premieres of contemporary arrangements, new compositions and an eight-woman ensemble playing 3D-printed string instruments.

For details on the event and ticket information, visit the OSO website.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada’s private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up 90% of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

P&C insurance touches the lives of nearly every Canadian and plays a critical role in keeping businesses safe and the Canadian economy strong. It employs more than 126,000 Canadians, pays $9 billion in taxes and has a total premium base of $54.7 billion.

