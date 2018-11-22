Integrated Asset Management Corp. and IAM Private Debt Announce Growth Financing for Flying Colours Corp.

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integrated Asset Management Corp. (“IAM”) (TSX:IAM) and its private corporate debt division, IAM Private Debt, announce the closing on November 19, 2018 of a $18,900,000 senior term loan to Flying Colours Corp.

The capital raised by Flying Colours Corp. will provide growth capital to construct a new hangar and paint facility.

Jeffrey Deacon, Managing Director of IAM Private Debt said “We are very pleased to support Flying Colours continued growth and expansion. The rigorous business model of aircraft completions developed over time by management provides strong support for the loan. We’re happy to have the company in our portfolio, and provide patient capital for growth going forward.”

IAM Private Debt manages and provides funding from Integrated Private Debt Fund LPs on behalf of a number of pension funds and other institutional investors. IAM Private Debt offers fixed rate, investment grade term loans to mid-market companies for such purposes as refinancing existing debt, acquisitions, plant expansion or modernization, project financing and management buyouts.

IAM is one of Canada’s leading alternative asset management companies with approximately $2.3 billion in assets and committed capital under management in private debt, infrastructure debt and real estate.