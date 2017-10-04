Integrated Asset Management Corp. and IAM Private Debt Group Announce Debt Refinancing for Georgian Aircraft Corp.

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integrated Asset Management Corp. (“IAM”) (TSX:IAM) and its private corporate debt group, IAM Private Debt Group (“PDG”), announce the closing of a $12,000,000 senior loan to Georgian Aircraft Corp. (“GAC”). The capital raised by GAC will be used to refinance existing aircraft loans.

GAC is a provider of aircraft leasing and management services. The Company has a 50% ownership in Air Georgian Limited (“AGL”) which is a Canadian airline that operates regional domestic and United States transborder commercial passenger flights on behalf of Air Canada, the largest airline in Canada, with whom AGL has been a regional partner for the past 18 years.

IAM Private Debt Group manages and provides funding from Integrated Private Debt Fund LPs on behalf of a number of pension funds and other institutional investors. IAM PDG offers fixed rate, investment grade term loans to mid-market companies for such purposes as refinancing existing debt, acquisitions, plant expansion or modernization, project financing and management buyouts.

IAM is one of Canada’s leading alternative asset management companies with approximately $2.5 billion in assets and committed capital under management in real estate, infrastructure debt and private debt.

For further information, please contact

Brian Ko

Managing Director

IAM Private Debt Group

T: 416-367-3492

E: bko@iamgroup.ca

or

Philip S. Robson

President

IAM Private Debt Group

416-367-3972

probson@iamgroup.ca

www.iamgroup.ca