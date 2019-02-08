Integrated Asset Management Corp. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integrated Asset Management Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: IAM) announced today the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held on February 7, 2019 (the “Meeting”). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated January 2, 2019 was elected as a director of the Corporation at the Meeting. According to proxies received by management in advance of the Meeting, the voting results were:

Nominee # of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Victor Koloshuk 16,285,055 99.975% 168,717 1.025% David H. Atkins 16,232,451 98.655% 221,321 1.345% Robert L. Brooks 16,446,451 99.956% 7,321 0.044% John A. Crocker 16,446,451 99.956% 7,321 0.044% Bruce D. Day 16,232,451 98.655% 221,321 1.345% Veronika Hirsch 16,232,451 98.655% 221,321 1.345% David G. Mather 16,446,451 99.956% 7,321 0.044% John F.K. Robertson 16,447,451 99.956% 7,321 0.044%

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Corporation’s report of voting results, which is available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Integrated Asset Management Corp. is one of Canada’s leading alternative asset management companies with approximately $3.1 billion in assets and committed capital under management in real estate and private debt as of February 8, 2019.

For further information, please contact

Tom Felkai, CFO

416 933 8263

tfelkai@iamgroup.ca