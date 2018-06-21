Thursday, June 21, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Intel CEO Steps Down

CBJ — An inter-office consensual affair has led to the resignation of Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. He joined the company in 1982 as an engineer.

In a statement released to the public, Intel said that the relationship breached a non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers.

Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan will take over as interim CEO immediately while a search begins for a new CEO.

Earlier this month, Guess Inc. co-founder Paul Marciano stepped down following an internal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

