IntelGenx Announces Development and Commercialization Agreement with Endo Ventures

SAINT-LAURENT, CANADA–(Marketwired – Dec. 27, 2016) - IntelGenx Corp., (TSX VENTURE:IGX)(OTCQX:IGXT), today announced that it has entered into a co-development and commercialization agreement with Endo Ventures Ltd. (“Endo”) for a new product utilizing IntelGenx’ proprietary VersaFilm™ for the USA market.

Under the agreement, Endo has obtained certain exclusive rights to market and sell IntelGenx’ product in the USA. IntelGenx will receive an upfront payment and future milestone payments. Endo and IntelGenx will share the profits of commercialization.

“We are thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with such a significant global pharmaceutical organization as Endo,” said Dr. Horst Zerbe, President and CEO of IntelGenx. “We see the completion of this deal as further validation of our VersaFilm™ technology and our ability to enter into high quality partnerships. IntelGenx continues to make tremendous progress in executing our strategy of becoming a global leader in pharmaceutical oral films.”

About IntelGenx:



IntelGenx is a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform. Established in 2003, the Montreal-based company is listed on the TSX-V and OTC-QX.

IntelGenx highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, established for the VersaFilm™ technology platform, supports lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale production, offering full service capabilities to our clients. More information is available about the company at: www.intelgenx.com.

Source: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.