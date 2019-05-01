Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | IntelGenx Announces Issuance of Second U.S. Patent for Topical Oral Film Technology IntelGenx Announces Issuance of Second U.S. Patent for Topical Oral Film Technology CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedL-DOS47 Phase II Randomized Study Advances to Second CohortIntelGenx Announces Issuance of Second U.S. Patent for Topical Oral Film TechnologyREMINDER/Media Advisory/Interview and Photo Opportunity: TELUS Pitch, Canada’s largest small business contest returns in 2019 with celebrity launch event