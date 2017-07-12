Inter Pipeline Announces Second Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call and Webcast
CALGARY, Alberta, July 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX:IPL) will announce its second quarter 2017 financial and operating results on August 10, 2017. A conference call and webcast has been scheduled for August 11 at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) for interested shareholders, analysts and media representatives.
To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-413-0863 or 216-562-0455. The conference ID is 51683268. A replay of the conference call will be available until August 19, 2017 by calling 1-855-859-2056. The code for the replay is 51683268.
A live webcast of the second quarter 2017 conference call will be accessible on Inter Pipeline’s website and a replay of the webcast available for approximately 90 days.
|Inter Pipeline Ltd.
|Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing, and bulk liquid storage business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com
|Contact Information
|Investor Relations:
Jeremy Roberge
Vice President, Capital Markets
Email: investorrelations@interpipeline.com
Tel: 403-290-6015 or 1-866-716-7473
|Media Relations:
Breanne Oliver
Manager Corporate Communications
Email: mediarelations@interpipeline.com
Tel: 587-475-1118