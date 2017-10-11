Inter Pipeline Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX:IPL) will announce its third quarter 2017 financial and operating results on November 9, 2017. A conference call and webcast has been scheduled for November 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) for interested shareholders, analysts and media representatives.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-413-0863 or 216-562-0455. The conference ID is 92207278. A replay of the conference call will be available until November 19, 2017 by calling 1-855-859-2056. The code for the replay is 92207278.

A live webcast of the third quarter 2017 conference call will be accessible on Inter Pipeline’s website and a replay of the webcast available for approximately 90 days.