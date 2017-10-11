Inter Pipeline Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call and Webcast
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX:IPL) will announce its third quarter 2017 financial and operating results on November 9, 2017. A conference call and webcast has been scheduled for November 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) for interested shareholders, analysts and media representatives.
To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-413-0863 or 216-562-0455. The conference ID is 92207278. A replay of the conference call will be available until November 19, 2017 by calling 1-855-859-2056. The code for the replay is 92207278.
A live webcast of the third quarter 2017 conference call will be accessible on Inter Pipeline’s website and a replay of the webcast available for approximately 90 days.
|Inter Pipeline
Ltd.
|Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing, and bulk liquid storage business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com
|Contact Information
|Investor Relations:
Jeremy Roberge
Vice President, Capital Markets
Email: investorrelations@interpipeline.com
Tel: 403-290-6015 or 1-866-716-7473
|Media Relations:
Breanne Oliver
Manager Corporate Communications
Email: mediarelations@interpipeline.com
Tel: 587-475-1118