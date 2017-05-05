Interfor Announces Election of Directors
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – May 4, 2017) - INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX:IFP) announced that all director nominees listed in the information circular for its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) held today, were elected as directors of Interfor. The report on proxies indicated the following detailed voting results:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes
For
|%
|Votes
Withheld
|%
|Duncan K. Davies
|48,461,358
|99.84
|%
|75,378
|0.16
|%
|Paul Herbert
|48,525,580
|99.98
|%
|11,156
|0.02
|%
|Jeane Hull
|48,485,001
|99.89
|%
|51,735
|0.11
|%
|Peter M. Lynch
|48,420,828
|99.76
|%
|115,908
|0.24
|%
|Gordon H. MacDougall
|48,458,807
|99.84
|%
|77,929
|0.16
|%
|J. Eddie McMillan
|48,461,354
|99.84
|%
|75,382
|0.16
|%
|Thomas V. Milroy
|48,515,613
|99.96
|%
|21,123
|0.04
|%
|Gillian Platt
|48,483,999
|99.89
|%
|52,737
|0.11
|%
|Lawrence Sauder
|46,335,404
|95.46
|%
|2,201,332
|4.54
|%
|Douglas W.G. Whitehead
|48,461,539
|99.85
|%
|75,197
|0.15
|%
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit the website at www.interfor.com.
Interfor Corporation
Xenia Kritsos
General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
(604) 689-6864
