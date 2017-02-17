Intergraph(R) CADWorx(R) webinar February 28th to demonstrate new Industry Foundation Classes export utility for bills of material projects

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – Feb 17, 2017) – Intergraph will host a webinar on February 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. CST that will demonstrate the new Industry Foundation Classes (IFC) export utility in CADWorx Design Review 2017 R1, a tool that simplifies creating required deliverables in building information management (BIM) projects. The webinar will discuss the IFC specification, a neutral, industry-standard file format that describes building and construction industry data, and how IFC data exchange can improve the use of CADWorx in BIM projects. The webinar will also demonstrate how to create IFC mapping to support BIM software and how to export CADWorx models into the IFC format. The webinar leaders will be Gopi Kandru, Visualization Products owner at Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions (Intergraph CAS), and Michael Smith, CADWorx Business Development Manager at Intergraph CAS.

For more information about the webinar, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2017/01/cadworx-webinar-ifc-export.html. To register for the webinar, visit http://icas.intergraph.com/20170228-CADWorx-IFC-Webinar.

For more information on Intergraph CADWorx, visit http://www.intergraph.com/products/ppm/cadworx/. For information on Intergraph analysis products, visit http://www.intergraph.com/ppm/analysis.aspx.

