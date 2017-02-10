Intergraph(R) CAESAR II(R) webinar February 23rd to demonstrate how to prepare, present and review results of pipe stress analyses

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – Feb 10, 2017) – Intergraph will host a webinar on February 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. CST that will demonstrate how to prepare, present and review pipe stress analysis with CAESAR II, including those performed internally and through third parties. The webinar will discuss how to effectively address client requirements while maintaining productivity, including the various post-processing tools found in the CAESAR II Output Processor. Topics will include the new CAESAR II new load case editor, screening tools and customization options to address project requirements. The webinar leader will be Mandeep Singh, executive technical manager of Customer Support at Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions.

For more information about the webinar, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2017/02/caesar-ii-webinar-all-about-results.html. To register for the webinar, visit http://icas.intergraph.com/20170223-CAESAR-Webinar.

For information on Intergraph analysis products, visit http://www.intergraph.com/ppm/analysis.aspx. For more information on Intergraph CADWorx, visit http://www.intergraph.com/products/ppm/cadworx/.

About Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Intergraph Process, Power & Marine. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx, for plant design; CAESAR II, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite and Visual Vessel Design, for pressure vessel analysis; TANK, for storage tank analysis; and GT STRUDL, for structural analysis.

Soon to be rebranded simply as Hexagon PPM, the Intergraph Process, Power & Marine division of Hexagon is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities.

Process, Power & Marine is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity improvements across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

