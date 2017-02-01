Intergraph(R) webinar February 16th to demonstrate new isometric plot automation using CADWorx Data Mapping

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – Feb 1, 2017) – Intergraph will host a webinar on February 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. CST that will demonstrate powerful new isometric plot automation capabilities in CADWorx Plant 2017 using Data Mapping. The webinar will discuss how to include CADWorx custom data in Isogen bills of material and reports, how to set up automatic isometric revision in the cloud, and how to automatically populate block attributes in drawing (DWG) files using the Isogen project data setup tool. This automation can save an average of 15 minutes on each isometric piping result compared to manual methods, thus delivering a significant reduction in man-hours over an entire project. The webinar leader will be Werner Theron, CAD manager at Chempute who is responsible for sales, technical support and training.

For more information about the webinar, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2017/01/cadworx-webinar-data-mapping.html. To register for the webinar, visit http://icas.intergraph.com/20170216-CADWorx-Webinar.

For more information on Intergraph CADWorx, visit http://www.intergraph.com/products/ppm/cadworx/. For information on Intergraph analysis products, visit http://www.intergraph.com/ppm/analysis.aspx.

About Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Intergraph Process, Power & Marine (PP&M). It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx, for plant design; CAESAR II, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite and Visual Vessel Design, for pressure vessel analysis; TANK, for storage tank analysis; and GT STRUDL, for structural analysis.

Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph PP&M is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm:HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

© 2017 Intergraph Corporation. All rights reserved. Intergraph, the Intergraph logo, CADWorx, CAESAR II, PV Elite and GT STRUDL are registered trademarks, and TANK is a trademark, of Intergraph Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.