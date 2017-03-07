Intergraph(R) webinar March 21st to demonstrate PV Elite(R) for pressure vessel design, fabrication and delivery

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – Mar 7, 2017) – Intergraph will host a webinar on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. and again at 8:00 p.m. CDT Houston (Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. CET Amsterdam and Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. AEDT Melbourne) that will demonstrate pressure vessel design, fabrication and delivery using Intergraph PV Elite to ensure a competitive and profitable project. The webinar will discuss preliminary design for the bidding stage; detail design after the job is approved; and fabrication, inspection and delivery through to completion, all using the same pressure vessel database file for estimation, design, project management and quality control. This ensures consistency of design information and helps prevent costly human errors and miscommunication in each stage of the project. The webinar leader will be Winson Lim, channel manager and technical consultant for Professional Services at Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions.

For more information about the webinar, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2017/03/pv-elite-webinar-pressure-vessel-design-fabrication-delivery.html. To register for the webinar session 1, visit http://icas.intergraph.com/20170321-PV-Elite-Session-1. To register for the webinar session 2, visit http://icas.intergraph.com/20170321-PV-Elite-Session-2.

For information on Intergraph analysis products, visit http://www.intergraph.com/ppm/analysis.aspx. For more information on Intergraph PV Elite, visit http://www.coade.com/products/pv-elite.

About Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Intergraph Process, Power & Marine. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx, for plant design; CAESAR II, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite and Visual Vessel Design, for pressure vessel analysis; TANK, for storage tank analysis; and GT STRUDL, for structural analysis.

Soon to be rebranded simply as Hexagon PPM, the Intergraph Process, Power & Marine division of Hexagon is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities.

Process, Power & Marine is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity improvements across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

