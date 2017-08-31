International Barrier Files Information Circular Regarding Shareholder Vote on Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, BC and WATKINS, MN–(Marketwired – August 31, 2017) – International Barrier Technology Inc. (the “Company“) (OTCQB: IBTGF)(TSX VENTURE: IBH) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 31, 2017, it has filed a proxy statement and management information circular (the “Information Circular“) and related proxy materials with Canadian and United States securities regulators. The Information Circular relates to the special meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held on September 28, 2017 (the “Meeting“) to approve the plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement“) between the Company, Louisiana-Pacific Canada Ltd. and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (collectively, “LP“). A copy of the Information Circular is available under the Company’s profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On August 22, 2017, the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued an interim order pursuant to which, among other things, the Company is authorized to hold and conduct the Meeting at which the Company’s shareholders will be asked to approve the Arrangement.

Shareholders of record of the Company on August 17, 2017 will receive notice of and be entitled to vote at the Meeting, and are being mailed a copy of the Information Circular and proxy materials. The Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on September 28, 2017 at Suite 1200 – 750 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. All shareholders are urged to read the Information Circular, which shareholders are expected to receive in the coming days, as it contains important information concerning the Arrangement and voting procedures.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, each issued and outstanding common share of the Company will be transferred to LP in consideration for US$0.41 per common share, for a total purchase price of approximately US$22 million. Upon completion of the Arrangement, the Company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of LP. Completion of the Arrangement is conditional upon the approval of at least 66⅔% of the votes cast by Company shareholders at the Meeting and the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions customary in transactions of this nature, including the issuance of a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

Please vote, your vote is important. The board of directors of the Company has unanimously determined that the Arrangement is in the best interests of the Company, and unanimously recommends, for the reasons set out in the Information Circular, that shareholders vote FOR the special resolution to approve the Arrangement.

The directors and officers of the Company have entered into lock-up agreements with LP pursuant to which they have agreed, among other things, to vote the shares of the Company beneficially owned or controlled by them in favor of the approval of the Arrangement. As of the date of the Information Circular, the directors and officers of the Company beneficially owned or controlled approximately 21.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

About International Barrier Technology Inc.

International Barrier Technology Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary fire-resistant building materials branded as LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated OSB Sheathing and Blazeguard FR Deck Panel. The Company’s award-winning fire-resistant wood panels use a patented, non-toxic, non-combustible coating with an extraordinary capability: it releases water in the heat of fire. The panels exceed “model” building code requirements in every targeted fire test and application, and are unique in combining properties that increase panel strength and minimize environmental and human impact. The Company’s family of products provides customers a premium material choice meeting an increasingly challenging combination of requirements in residential and commercial building construction. For more information please visit: www.intlbarrier.com.

About Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of quality engineered wood building materials including OSB, structural framing products, and exterior siding for use in residential, industrial and light commercial construction. From manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil, LP products are sold to builders and homeowners through building materials distributors and dealers and retail home centers. Founded in 1973, LP is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under LPX. For more information, visit www.lpcorp.com.

INTERNATIONAL BARRIER TECHNOLOGY INC.

Michael D. Huddy

President and Chief Executive Officer, Director

