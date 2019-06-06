Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | International Cannabis Acquires Exclusive International Rights to Self-Dispensing THC/CBD Vending Machine International Cannabis Acquires Exclusive International Rights to Self-Dispensing THC/CBD Vending Machine CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedPacific Rim Cobalt Commences Phase Two Drilling at Cyclops Nickel-Cobalt ProjectLexaGene Will Host a Free Webinar Providing an Overview of the CompanyInternational Cannabis Acquires Exclusive International Rights to Self-Dispensing THC/CBD Vending Machine