Tuesday, April 23, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | International Cannabis Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 49.9% of International Asset and Licence Portfolio From Wayland Group

International Cannabis Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 49.9% of International Asset and Licence Portfolio From Wayland Group

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Extendicare Announces Nomination of Two New Directors and Agreement with Sandpiper Group
Wayland Group Signs Definitive Agreement with ICC International Cannabis Corp. to Sell 49.9% of International Business