International Cannabis Successfully Completes Colombian Agricultural Institute Cannabis Inspection

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ICC International Cannabis Corp. (CSE: WRLD) (FWB: 8K51) (OTC: KNHBF) (“ICC” or “International Cannabis” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has successfully completed its Colombian Agricultural Institute (“ICA”) Cannabis inspection.

The ICA aims to contribute to the sustainable development of Colombia’s agricultural, livestock, fishery and aquiculture sectors. The ICA administers Colombia’s seed certification system, as well as oversees agricultural research and development with the objective of protecting people, animal and plant health, while optimizing trade conditions.

Eugene Beukman, Chief Executive Officer and a director of International Cannabis stated: “ICC is proud to report it has passed the ICA’s Cannabis inspection with flying colours. Successful completion of the ICA’s Cannabis inspection is a significant achievement for International Cannabis’ and further emphasizes the Company’s mandate to become a global cannabis producer of recognized quality standards. As ICC prepares to welcome renowned industry growers, geneticists and service providers to its Colombian Cannabis Centre of Excellence, it will continue to build on its mutually beneficial relationship with the ICA.”

COLOMBIAN CANNABIS OPERATIONS

International Cannabis holds licences to cultivate, produce, hold, sell and export cannabis and its by-products. Colombia has become a highly sought-after jurisdiction for cannabis cultivation activities as it has a world-leading combination of broad public and private sector acceptance, ideal growing conditions, and a massive addressable market.

International Cannabis previously acquired 13 hectares of optimal agricultural land located in Funza, the heart of the Bogota savanna, which is also one of the safest areas in Colombia. It is conveniently located within a 20-kilometre drive to Bogota’s international airport. The lease on this land has been prepaid for a period of 10 years.

International Cannabis has commenced construction of its Colombian Cannabis Park, highlighted by a one-hectare, polycarbonate greenhouse. The Company’s Colombian Cannabis Park is forecasted to produce between 25,000 and 40,000 kilograms of dried Cannabis flowers per year. Once fully optimized, ICC’s Colombian assets are projected to generate up to 500,000 kilograms of dried Cannabis flower per annum.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: political changes in Canada and internationally, future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis in Canada and internationally, the Company’s ability to secure distribution channels in international jurisdictions, competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the cannabis industry generally.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.