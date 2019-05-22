Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | International Cannabis to Purchase up to 100,000,000 Grams of Premium Dried Cannabis Flower From AgraFlora International Cannabis to Purchase up to 100,000,000 Grams of Premium Dried Cannabis Flower From AgraFlora CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedOnestop expands Digital Office/Elevator Network in Alberta to include Western Canada’s tallest building – The Stantec TowerBlack Diamond Group Announces Approval of All Resolutions at 2019 Annual and Special MeetingRavenQuest BioMed Expands Into Europe