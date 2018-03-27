International Cobalt Acquires Additional Cobalt Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International Cobalt Corp. (CSE:CO) (the “Company” or “International Cobalt”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Ramsay Cobalt Project (“the RC Project”).

In order to acquire a 100% interest in the RC Project International Cobalt has agreed to cash payments totaling five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000) and to issue two million five hundred thousand shares (2,500,000) over a twenty-four (24) month period. The RC project is subject to a 2% NSR in favor of the vendor of which one half may be purchased by International Cobalt for one million dollars ($1,000,000).

ABOUT THE RAMSAY COBALT PROJECT

The RC Project, totaling approximately 8,007 hectares, is located in the Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”) of New Brunswick. This world-class mining camp boasts approximately 46 volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) mineral deposits with defined tonnage and another hundred mineral occurrences. The RC Project is approximately 25 km west of the producing Caribou zinc-lead-silver-copper-gold mine operated by Trevali Mining Corp. Its close proximity to a nearby highway and power that supports other current mining activity, makes New Brunswick known to be a mining friendly jurisdiction. (see figure below for location)

Previous operators identified Cobalt and Copper mineralization over a 650m strike length through trenching, geochemical surveys, ground-based geophysics and a limited drilling program totaling 1,321 meters. The mineralized zone remains open along strike and at depth. The RC Project also includes other early-stage cobalt targets.

Nine holes were drilled on the Ramsay cobalt property by previous workers in 2004. Reported results include: 0.8 metres grading 0.956% cobalt within a 4.8 metres grading 0.352% cobalt (Hole M04-04). Such higher-grade zones typically occur within wider core intervals ranging to 24.8 m grading 0.180% cobalt and 0.182% copper. Significant core intervals from all nine holes are summarized in the table

below:

DDH From To Length

(metres) Cu % Co% M04-01 13.8 14.9 1.1 0.849 0.024 M04-01 33.3 36.3 3.0 0.213 0.190 M04-01 33.3 34.2 0.9 0.168 0.367 M04-02 24.9 35 10.1 0.073 0.023 M04-02 32.6 33.1 0.5 0.160 0.245 M04-03 23.9 24.4 0.5 0.160 0.010 M04-04 24.0 48.8 24.8 0.182 0.180 M04-04 43.0 47.8 4.8 0.019 0.352 M04-04 45.0 47.8 2.8 0.037 0.721 M04-04 48.8 50.5 1.7 0.990 0.018 M04-05 11.0 12.9 1.9 0.469 0.044 M04-05 28.4 34.5 6.1 0.052 0.314 M04-05 32.5 34.5 2.0 0.031 0.808 M04-05 95.4 104.7 9.3 0.111 0.028 M04-05 102.7 103.7 1.0 0.597 0.011 M04-06 20.0 21.0 1.0 0.114 0.314 M04-06 36.0 130.0 94.0 0.097 0.035 M04-06 37.0 38.0 1.0 0.570 0.140 M04-06 62.0 63.0 1.0 0.065 0.226 M04-06 85.0 86.0 1.0 0.116 0.886 M04-06 101.0 102.4 1.4 0.950 0.009 M04-07 64.0 68.0 4.0 0.161 0.037 M04-08 5.5 10.0 4.5 0.040 0.008 M04-08 54.0 58.0 4.0 0.195 0.035 M04-09 10.0 16.0 6.0 0.070 0.019

Source SLAM explorations news release dated January 9, 2018

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34eb7739-81c5-46d2-943e-163fc6abc670

ABOUT THE COBALT MARKET

Cobalt prices recently reached a 10 year high of $37.88 US per pound and have shown a steady increase since the mid-point of 2015. Cobalt is an important component of many of the lithium-ion batteries used in a wide range of applications from cell phones to electric vehicles (EV) and the home energy storage market. Driven primarily by the EV market demand for cobalt is expected to remain strong and growing for the near future. Currently over 60% of the global supply of cobalt is sourced from mines operating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Political instability in the DRC coupled with social-economic issues surrounding mining in the country including reports of child labour have led many tech companies to seek supplies of the metal from more stable jurisdictions.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL COBALT CORP

International Cobalt Corp. (CSE:CO) is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development business focusing on the burgeoning cobalt sector. The rapidly growing large battery industry, a major consumer of cobalt, makes cobalt an appealing sector of focus. The Company seeks to add shareholder value by sourcing and developing projects in safe, progressive jurisdictions adhering to strict environmental and social standards.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Neil McCallum, P.Geol., of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

