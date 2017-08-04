International Star Management Update

JACKSONVILLE, FL–(Marketwired – Aug 4, 2017) – International Star, Inc. (OTC PINK: ILST) announced today that Mr. Michael Shea, ILST’s President and Chief Executive Officer, has resigned, effective immediately. Michael Shea and the Corporation have determined that it would be mutually beneficial for Michael Shea to resign as an Officer and Director of the Corporation. Mr. Howard Metzler, has also resigned from his position as Director and Vice President of Operations. Mr. Metzler indicated that his resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, polices or practices.

Ms. Donnell J. Vigil, majority owner of the Series A Preferred Shares of ILST, has been elected by the Board of Directors to serve as CEO and President of the Corporation. Ms. Vigil graduated from Metropolitan State University in Denver, Colorado with a Bachelor of Science Degree and attended graduate school at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas in its Organization Development master’s program. Ms. Vigil has worked in the corporate arena for twenty (20) years. She has served as an officer and director for two (2) other publicly traded corporations, seven (7) profit corporations and one (1) non-profit organization. Vigil has directly handled all SEC, OTC, DTCC, FINRA and Secretary of State Filings for numerous publicly traded corporations. She was directly involved and responsible for entering into international and domestic contracts, raising capital, negotiating acquisitions, mergers, investor relations, compliance, executing business plans and closing long term agreements. Ms. Vigil utilizes her behavioral science knowledge to the planned development and reinforcement of organizational strategies, structures and processes for improving an organization’s effectiveness.

“I’d like to thank Mr. Shea and Mr. Metzler for their contributions to the Board over the last few years and wish them well in their new endeavors,” said Ms. Vigil. “Now that ILST is at an inflection point, we seek to replace their seats with business leaders and entrepreneurs with industry experience more relevant to ILST’s business going forward. We are excited to be moving forward with getting ILST current and headed in the right direction.”

