Tuesday, June 18, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Financial News | InterRent REIT Announces $175 Million Equity Offering to Fund Property Acquisitions in the City of Montreal

InterRent REIT Announces $175 Million Equity Offering to Fund Property Acquisitions in the City of Montreal

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
SHARC Energy Announces Corporate Open House Event SHARC-A-PALOOZA June 19-20th
InterRent REIT Announces $175 Million Equity Offering to Fund Property Acquisitions in the City of Montreal