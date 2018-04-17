Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Interset Enables 10X Faster Threat Detection with Customizable Machine Learning You Control Interset Enables 10X Faster Threat Detection with Customizable Machine Learning You Control RecommendedInterset Enables 10X Faster Threat Detection with Customizable Machine Learning You ControlIrving Resources Receives Approval of Prospecting Applications at its Sado Island Gold Project, JapanAmfeltec Corporation Receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO for Squid M.2 SSD and MiniPCIe Carrier Boards