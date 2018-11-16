Intertape Polymer Group Acquires Outstanding Powerband Interest

CBJ Newsmakers

Company finalizes option exercise to acquire remaining 26% interest in Powerband

MONTREAL, and SARASOTA, Fla. and DAMAN, India, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP) (“IPG”) today announced it has closed on its previously exercised call option to acquire the outstanding 26% interest in Powerband Industries Private Limited (“Powerband”) for $9.9 million. The Company held the option under a shareholders agreement with the minority shareholders of Powerband. IPG now owns all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Powerband after this transaction which is subject to regulatory approval in India. IPG had already transitioned all management responsibilities to an IPG-appointed management team earlier this year so this transaction will not have any impact on day-to-day operations. All amounts in this press release are denominated in US dollars.

“By exercising our option, we have simplified the governance structure of the Powerband subsidiary. Most importantly, the transaction provides us with a 100% interest in the cash flows from the business,” said Greg Yull, President and CEO of IPG. “Acquiring a controlling interest in Powerband in 2016 provided us with additional capacity for acrylic carton-sealing tapes in a low-cost manufacturing region with the goal of exporting these competitively-priced tape products to North America and Europe. Since that time, having this overseas asset has enabled us to expand our market share in North America and negotiate better terms on raw materials for our US production of similar packaging tapes.”

Subsequent to acquiring a controlling interest in Powerband in 2016, IPG announced an expansion plan for Powerband which consisted primarily of the construction of a new greenfield facility in Dahej, India, for a total expected investment of $18 to $20 million. The objective of this project is to produce another type of carton-sealing tape to complement the bundle of tapes that Powerband can export at competitive prices primarily to North America and Europe. The facility is in the final phase of construction with completion expected in the first half of 2019.

About Powerband

Powerband has one operating facility in Daman, India and one facility under construction in Dahej, India. Powerband has approximately 200 full-time employees and is a leading manufacturer of packaging tapes. From its ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified facility, Powerband services the Indian market and exports packaging product to more than 19 countries. For more information, visit www.powerband.in.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper- and film-based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, woven coated fabrics and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, IPG employs approximately 3,400 employees with operations in 27 locations, including 20 manufacturing facilities in North America, two in Asia and one in Europe. For more information about IPG, visit www.itape.com.

