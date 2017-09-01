Intertape Polymer Group Enters into Automatic Share Purchase Plan

MONTREAL, QUEBEC and SARASOTA, FLORIDA–(Marketwired – Sept. 1, 2017) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP) (“IPG” or the “Company”) today announced that in connection with its normal course issuer bid effective July 17, 2017, IPG has entered into an automatic share purchase plan pursuant to which the securities dealer acting as IPG’s agent for the normal course issuer bid may acquire, at its discretion, shares on IPG’s behalf during “black-out” or “closed” periods under the Company’s stock trading policy, subject to certain parameters as to price and number of shares.

