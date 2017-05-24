Introducing Global Gold — a new partner certification tier open to our Africa Partner organisation

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA–(Marketwired – May 23, 2017) – Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) — Our business is changing. Our customers’ needs are evolving. Companies are more global than ever. The phrase ‘think global, act local’ has never been more relevant. We’ve listened closely and understand that we need to make it easier for our partners to do business with us at a global scale. Today we are excited to announce Global Gold, our highest partner certification tier.

Global Gold certification allows us to broaden our reach — together. We’ve bridged the pieces of our existing Gold certification with today’s global business needs to provide a simpler, scalable, and profitable global experience for our partners. Global Gold partners can now showcase their ability to deliver and support solutions as a Cisco Gold certified partner from any of their worldwide locations.

We’re also ramping up the benefits. Global Gold partners receive Gold benefits consistently across all of their locations. Additionally, the expertise of Global Gold partners will be branded in the Cisco Partner Locator. A unique icon appears next to the listing for each of a Global Gold partner’s registered locations.

Global Gold is designed for our highly-specialized partners who can provide a Gold level experience to their customers globally. That’s a tall order, which is reflected in the requirements. However, we are giving partners a choice in how they meet the requirements. Take the knowledge and expertise requirements as an example. A partner can choose to achieve a certain set of our Channel Partner Program certifications in each region, or they can show their expertise in the form of equivalent competencies using a centers of excellence model. This flexibility provides a partner the ability to scale their Cisco resources and teams in the way that works best for their business.

Global Gold increases the value exchange with our resellers by helping them expand their customer bases. Their sales and technical teams can now reach across borders and support their global customers more effectively than ever before. And while this new certification is important to our global business strategy, we absolutely remain fully committed to the partners who do the equally important work of caring for customers in their local and regional markets.

Global Gold certification is one step of many in our ongoing evolution. It is a proof point of our promise to simplify and embrace consistent business processes. We will continue to refresh our partner value exchange to reflect new capabilities in key areas for future growth such as software lifecycle management, customer success, and business outcomes. Partners who focus on developing these broader opportunities increase the value of their Cisco practice and enhance their customer experience. Stay tuned for more exciting news in the coming months as we continue our drive toward simplification, alignment, and increasing value exchange.

According to John van der Vyver, Dimension Data Cisco Executive for Middle East and Africa: “Dimension Data and Cisco have a relationship that extends 25 years and we are excited and honoured to be only one a few Cisco Global Gold Partners in Africa. Dimension Data Middle East and Africa can offer clients across the continent market leading solutions, delivered efficiently, through the best local skills and technology. This evolution in the partnership model and reach aligns very closely to Dimension Data’s brand purpose: ‘If you believe you can do anything, we’re here to help you do it.'”

Is Global Gold certification a fit for you? Learn more about it on the Global Gold web page. And please, let us know what you think. Your feedback is the cornerstone for our best-in-class Channel Partner Program.

