Introducing Nashville’s First Non-Stop Flights to Cozumel, Mexico and Returning Service to Grand Bahama Island

ATLANTA, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vacation Express, a tour operator known for their exclusive, non-stop flights and affordable all-inclusive vacation packages, is bringing non-stop service to Cozumel from Nashville International Airport (BNA). The Swift Air, LLC. flights are four-night rotations departing various days of the week from May 29, 2018 to June 28, 2018. In addition to this brand new service, Vacation Express is bringing back non-stop service to Grand Bahama Island from Nashville for another great four-night escape option. Those flights will depart on various days of the week between May 24, 2018 and July 3, 2018.

Vacation Express has been sending travelers to the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica for over 25 years, but these exclusive flights to Cozumel are new for the company, plus, this marks the first year ever that travelers in the Nashville area will be able to take advantage of non-stop flights directly to Mexico’s largest inhabited island.

Flights to both destinations will be operated by Swift Air, LLC. on a Boeing 737 aircraft with early departures and late returns so travelers can maximize their time on the beach. Plus, travelers returning from Grand Bahama Island will be pre-cleared eliminating the need to navigate Customs and Immigration upon arrival in the U.S. For additional information, please visit VACATIONEXPRESS.com or speak with a local travel agent.

About Vacation Express:

Based in Atlanta, Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, is a tour operator specializing in quality, affordable vacation packages to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica. Now in business for over 25 years, Vacation Express is one of the country’s largest and most trusted tour operators. Travelers looking for the most affordable, all-inclusive vacations may book Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop packages through their travel agent, directly by phone seven days a week at 1-800-309-4717 or online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com. Exclusive charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Frontier, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris. See operator/participant agreement for details.

Additional Notes: Small service fee of $10 applies when booking through Vacation Express Call Center. For full terms and conditions, hotel and description of all services, please refer to the Vacation Express 2018 Brochure, www.vacationexpress.com or call 1.800.309.4717. Vacation Express now accepts debit cards that offer the same consumer protection as credit cards. See operator/participant agreement for details. Public charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Frontier, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris. All flights subject to DOT approval. Packages are limited and subject to change without prior notice. Airfares are per person, reflect lowest available airfare at time of printing, are subject to change and based upon availability of class of service. Not responsible for errors or omissions. Registered Florida seller of travel no. St 38441. State of California Seller of Travel Certificate of Registration #2107538-40.

