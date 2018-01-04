Introducing New, Non-Stop Flights to Cozumel, Mexico

ATLANTA, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vacation Express, a tour operator known for their exclusive, non-stop flights and affordable all-inclusive vacation packages, is bringing non-stop service to Cozumel from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). The Swift Air, LLC. flights are four-night rotations departing various days of the week from June 2, 2018 to August 21, 2018.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39ff8623-1ebf-49f3-8774-9ed19d41dd22

Vacation Express has been sending travelers to the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica for over 25 years, but these exclusive flights to Cozumel are new for the company, marking the first year that travelers in the Baltimore area will be able to take advantage of Vacation Express’ exclusive package deals at all-inclusive resorts on Mexico’s largest inhabited island.

The flights will be operated by Swift Air, LLC. on a Boeing 737 aircraft with early departures and late returns for an optimal vacation experience. For additional information, please visit VACATIONEXPRESS.com or speak with a local travel agent.

About Vacation Express:

Based in Atlanta, Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, is a tour operator specializing in quality, affordable vacation packages to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica. Now in business for over 25 years, Vacation Express is one of the country’s largest and most trusted tour operators. Travelers looking for the most affordable, all-inclusive vacations may book Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop packages through their travel agent, directly by phone seven days a week at 1-800-309-4717 or online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com. Exclusive charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Frontier, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris. See operator/participant agreement for details.

Additional Notes: Small service fee of $10 applies when booking through Vacation Express Call Center. For full terms and conditions, hotel and description of all services, please refer to the Vacation Express 2018 Brochure, www.vacationexpress.com or call 1.800.309.4717. Vacation Express now accepts debit cards that offer the same consumer protection as credit cards. See operator/participant agreement for details. Public charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Frontier, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris. All flights subject to DOT approval. Packages are limited and subject to change without prior notice. Airfares are per person, reflect lowest available airfare at time of printing, are subject to change and based upon availability of class of service. Not responsible for errors or omissions. Registered Florida seller of travel no. St 38441. State of California Seller of Travel Certificate of Registration #2107538-40.

